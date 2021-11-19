Cooking fires three times more likely on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is a great day to spend with family and friends, but all too often it is a great day to have a cooking fire too.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking caused nearly half of all home fires between 2015 and 2019, and Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires. There is three times the number of cooking fires on turkey day than any other day of the year. Unattended cooking was the leading cause of fires in the home. Plus, inexperience when frying a turkey or cooking a meal could lead to some disastrous results.
“It is tragic when you have to go to a household that this fire emergency over the holidays because you know they have a lot of family there and it’s going to be memorable, it is going to be traumatizing.” Says Warren Pugsley, Inspector, Lima Fire Department. “We want people to be safe, we want people to enjoy the food. I have made mistakes myself, I am not immune to it. We just have to make sure that people are conscious of what they are doing and attend the actual cooking.”
Pugsley says that having a fire extinguisher and working smoke detectors are great additions to your home to prevent any fire disasters any time of the year.