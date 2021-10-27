The area is starting off with the first frost of the fall season, nearly 3 weeks later than normal! Cloud cover is advancing in from east to west, meaning less sunshine that we enjoyed on Tuesday. Expect highs to warm only into the middle 50s today, but minimal winds will make conditions fairly comfortable.
Expect much warmer air tonight thanks to clouds. Lows only dip into the upper 40s. Thursday is a noticeably warmer day with highs reaching the lower 60s. Our next system will be approaching from the west, but new data is holding off that rain until the evening hours, mainly after 5PM. With many communities holding trick-or-treating Thursday night, it still appears light showers will be moving in. If the slowing trend continues, we could even hold off the brunt of rain until after 8pm.
Rain showers are a near guarantee Thursday night through Friday night. It won't rain constantly, but much of the time will have drizzle and showers around. The showers turn scattered Saturday, but will make for a somewhat raw first half of the upcoming weekend. Rain chances fully exit by Saturday night. Around 1" of rain is forecast to fall. The long duration and lower intensity of the rain event should limit flooding concerns.
Finally, Halloween looks very nice with some sun and highs around 60°! A cooling trend is ahead next week. The middle and end of the week could be feeling like a hint of winter if forecast data holds firm.