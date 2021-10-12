After near record highs Monday, cooler and more comfortable weather is on tap for our Tuesday. Expect some sunshine this morning, with clouds becoming more dominant this afternoon. Highs will range a good bit from the upper 70s east to upper 60s west - around 72° for Lima. Winds will be breezy from the southwest, anywhere from 10 to 25 mph. A sprinkle or two could occur, otherwise dry weather expected.
Cooler conditions tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will settle into the middle 50s for most. A light jacket will be needed Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are set to warm in the middle 70s Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky and low humidity. Winds will lighter at only 5-10 mph. Another great day to get outside!
Thursday, temperatures soar and make a run at 80° for many areas. This is in spite of cloud cover and isolated showers and storms. Realistically, this is probably our last 80 for a good 6 months. Soak it up while you can.
Rain will become a bigger impact on outdoor plans Friday. Scattered showers are expected. Rain becomes widespread Friday night, with rain lingering into Saturday morning. Data suggests widespread rain of around 1" possible.
Good news? Rain looks to get out of here quickly Saturday morning. Sunshine should work in for the afternoon, as a true blast of fall air arrives. The models show fantastic weather for Sunday into the first half of next week with lots of sunshine and temperatures closer to normal. Highs should run in the 60s daily, with overnight lows in the 40s. No frost concerns yet.