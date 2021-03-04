Our Thursday is off to a dry and chilly start with temperatures around 30°. After highs reached the middle to upper 50s on Wednesday, temperatures today will be a good 15-17° cooler. Highs will only top out around 40° for most locations. Expect a few more clouds around, but we still expect some sunshine through the day.
Any clouds will quickly clear overnight as lows settle into the lower to middle 20s.
The pattern stays remarkably quiet through the weekend with lots of sunshine. Highs will top out in the low 40s, with overnight lows in the lower to middle 20s.
A spring fling is still on tap next week, with temperatures much more typical of April rather than March. Highs are expected to soar into the 50s Monday, with 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The current data suggests a cold front passes late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a band of showers and gusty winds. Isolated thunderstorms would not be ruled out. The pattern continues to look rather active for mid-month, so take advantage of the dry skies over the coming days!