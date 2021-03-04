Our Thursday is off to a dry and chilly start with temperatures around 30°. After highs reached the middle to upper 50s on Wednesday, temperatures today will be a good 15-17° cooler. Highs will only top out around 40° for most locations. Expect a few more clouds around, but we still expect some sunshine through the day. 

Day Planner

Any clouds will quickly clear overnight as lows settle into the lower to middle 20s. 

Lows Tonight

The pattern stays remarkably quiet through the weekend with lots of sunshine. Highs will top out in the low 40s, with overnight lows in the lower to middle 20s.

Weekend Outlook

A spring fling is still on tap next week, with temperatures much more typical of April rather than March. Highs are expected to soar into the 50s Monday, with 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The current data suggests a cold front passes late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a band of showers and gusty winds. Isolated thunderstorms would not be ruled out. The pattern continues to look rather active for mid-month, so take advantage of the dry skies over the coming days!

7 Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!