Cooper Tire has announced that they are keeping their North American plants closed for another two weeks. The Findlay based company first announced temporarily closing their plants in United States and Mexico on March 21st do to the COVID-19 outbreak, and Cooper said on Friday that they are going to extend that decision at least another two weeks. The company says the decision is not only to protect the health and safety of the employees, but consumer demand has been down since the outbreak. The Cooper Distribution Centers continue to operate to get products out to the customers. Cooper Tire’s China plant reopened several weeks ago and continues to ramp up production.