Cops and Kids Shopping Trip asking the public to help make this year a success with donations

They are sworn to protect and serve and many times they go above and beyond.
Officers of the Lima Police and Fire Department, along with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, have worked to provide a Merrier Christmas for many Lima City School Students for years. While the “Cops and Kids Shopping Trip” has been altered due to the pandemic, kids will still be getting something under the tree. Instead of shopping together the officers will deliver gifts to the children. They are now collecting items and are asking for your help to make this year a success.
Officer Amanda Leugers is the FOP Charities Board point person and has this to add, “It’s extremely important because the need in our community and throughout Allen County is so great. There are multiple Children I end up turning away every year because I just don’t have the financial backing to provide for all of them. So, the majority that we can provide for would be amazing.”
Any contribution can be sent to the Lima FOP Hall at 750 West Robb Avenue. Santa will be joining them on December 4th to deliver the gifts.