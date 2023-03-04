LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Want to know the tea? 170 women from the Lima Area raised money to make mental health more accessible by having a tea party.
Saturday afternoon, the Cornerstone of Hope Lima hosted its seventh annual "Hope tea and chocolate" - women from across the area came together to enjoy various chocolate fountains, brunch, and tea sampling. Attendants also decorated their tables in various themes for the event. Many local vendors showed their support by setting up pop-up shops and donating a portion of the proceeds.
"All of this culminates as a fundraiser for Cornerstone of Hope that we put into what we call our Gift of Hope fund. So, Cornerstone is a mental health counseling practice, and we often have people calling our office and they can afford the mental health care that they need. And so this fund allows us to be able to offset that cost for them so that they can get the mental health services that they need." Kari Taylor, the Executive Director at Cornerstone of Hope.
To learn more about the organization, visit its Facebook page or visit its website.