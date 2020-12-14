Cornerstone of Hope Lima offering candles of hope to-go

Cornerstone of Hope Lima is giving people a way to grieve during the holiday season, but this year, with a twist.
Normally, Cornerstone organizes an event to bring people together to decorate their own candle of hope. But with the pandemic, people are invited to pick up the candles from their office to make at home with loved ones.
Cornerstone wanted to be sure to give people a chance to remember those they've lost, in a way that was safe this year.
"Some days when we’re grieving, we just need something tangible to be able to connect to them, and that’s part of the grief work that we need to do when we are grieving, is to remember intentionally," said Kari Taylor, executive director of Cornerstone of Hope Lima. "This really kind of crosses age barriers for people to be able to do something as a family, to grieve well together, to honor and remember their loved ones."
The bags will be available for pickup at Cornerstone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays until Tuesday, December 22nd. Evening pickups can also be arranged by giving the office a call at (419) 581-9138.