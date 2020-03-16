Coronavirus causes Dow Jones drops to three-year low

Schools and businesses are not the only things being affected right now by the coronavirus. It has also taken a huge toll on the economy.
This past weekend, central banks cut the interest rates to help soothe the markets. But instead the DOW dropped over 1,900 points Monday. This is the lowest it has been since May of 2017.
ONU Dicke College of Business Administration Dean John Navin says the uncertainty of the market is driving it into bear market territory. However, he says he is hopeful that the economy is capable of bouncing back from this.
“The government is doing is doing what they can right now,” said Navin. “The federal reserve is pumping more money into the system to make sure that there’s plenty of cash out there to keep the economy moving so there's steps being taken to ensure the financial future.”
Navin says it's only a matter of time before things get better.