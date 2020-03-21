Coronavirus community call center and evaluation centers extend their hours

The newly established Community Call Center and Community Evaluation Centers in Lima have extended their hours to stretch their reach as far as possible for any coronavirus concerns.
As of Saturday, the Centers will be open every day from 8 am to 5 pm. Anyone who believes they are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms are encouraged to call the community call center at 419-226-9000 before visiting any healthcare provider. The two evaluation centers established by Lima Memorial and St. Rita’s will test for the flu and other viral diseases to rule out Covid-19 but patients must call the community call center before being seen.