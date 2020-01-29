Coronavirus not likely to hit Northwest Ohio, flu a bigger concern

Scenes of people in China being affected by a strain of the coronavirus have become a common sight on our screens over the last few weeks.
Though as of now, only five confirmed cases of that strain have been reported in the United States. According to Allen County Public Health, it's unlikely that you will be sick with that coronavirus unless you've recently traveled to China or came in contact with someone ill with the virus.
We spoke with Dr. Wilfred Ellis, an infectious disease specialist, and he says that other strains of coronavirus are actually quite common, but the one that has affected the Wuhan area of China is a bit different and spread so quickly because of population density there.
He added that there's something else that we here in Ohio should be more concerned with right now - the flu: "Influenza and RSV are our biggest problems right now, with those you can get accompanied bacterial infections that could lead to deadly outcomes," Dr. Ellis said. "I’m more concerned regionally with influenza and RSV leaving to bacterial infections that I am with the coronavirus."
This flu season has been a bit unusual. Two different strains of influenza have been seen throughout the season, competing to see which one will be the more "dominant" strain.
"We have both forms in high numbers in our area - 51% of cases are influenza 'A', 49% are influenza 'B'," said Dr. Ellis. "In my career, I’ve never seen such a comparison, so that tells me the both viruses are still very active in the community."
It's possible that it's not quite over yet. Dr. Ellis says that there may be another uptick in cases starting in March when the disease usually starts to calm down, and that the biggest thing you can do now is to go out and get your flu shot.