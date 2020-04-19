Corrections: The name of one of the victims is Ki'shon Sims not Jy'vieon Sims, which was given to us on Sunday
Media Release from Lima Police Department 4/20/20
On 4/19/2020 at approximately 12:30am officers were called to 1325 W Wayne in reference to a shooting that had occurred. Upon arrival to the scene, officers learned the first victim, Tyle’q Sparks, was taken to SRMC by subjects at the party. While officers were on scene, officers learned that a second victim, Ki’shon Sims, had been taken to LMH. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are following up several leads into the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Boss 419-812-0061 or Crime Stoppers 419-229-7867.
A shooting in Lima put two people in the hospital just days after reports of a shooting at the same location.
Police were dispatched at 12:30 A.M. in response to a call of shots fired at 1325 W. Wayne St. When they arrived, they say they found the scene of a shooting, along with evidence of a party.
No victims or suspects were identified at the scene, but shortly after, the police received calls from both Lima hospitals about having a patient with gunshot wounds.
One victim, 23-year-old Tyle'Q Sparks of Lima was hospitalized at St. Rita's and the seriousness of his injuries are unknown. The other victim, 19-year-old Ki'shon Sims also from Lima was hospitalized at Lima Memorial with nonlife-threatening injuries.
There are currently no suspects in custody and the shooting is still under investigation.
This shooting happened just days after reports of another shooting at that same address. Police responded to reports of shots fired just before 1:00 A.M. on April 15th at 1325 W. Wayne. The police say when they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victims or suspects have been found.