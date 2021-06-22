Could a bipartisan deal be reached soon on infrastructure bill

A bipartisan infrastructure bill could be close to being finalized, but will the President and some Democrats go along with it?
11 Republicans and 10 Democrats have created a plan that would reduce the original $2.3 trillion proposal by President Biden to about one trillion dollars, to cover the cost of improving roads, bridges, and broadband service. One of the biggest sticking points is how to pay for it. The president originally wanted to raise the corporate tax, while Republicans were looking at increasing the gas tax and fees for electric vehicles. With both plans still on the table, Ohio’s Democratic Senator wants to see something get done to improve infrastructure.
“If we are going to compete with China and if we are going to do what we need to do for our national security, we need to build infrastructure so we can grow the middle class,” says Senator Sherrod Brown. “So young people have opportunities. So we can get goods to market, so we can give people a chance in education, housing, and broadband.”
The President is expected to review the bipartisan plan this coming weekend.