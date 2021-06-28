Council receives update on Schoonover Pool feasibility study

Lima City Council returned to in-person meetings for the first time in over a year, and they received an update on the feasibility study for the Schoonover Pool.
The division principal from Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. gave an update on the study and the survey that has been going on since June 15th. They have identified 4 possible locations for a pool in the study: the current location, near Lima Senior, near Freedom Elementary, and another possible location near Liberty Arts Magnet. When the survey went live, they received around 1200 responses by that Friday, which shows the interest the community has in the project.
Nancy Nozik, division principal at Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. said, “Well it’s huge, it’s a huge response. We do studies like this all over the country, and when we have a community of this size, we’d be happy to get a thousand responses in total after 6 weeks, so to have that many responses right off the bat means that it’s a really important topic for the community and everyone has an opinion and so that’s why we do the survey so we can get everyone's opinion.”
The survey is expected to be live until the end of July, and they look to have a preliminary report for council by October. The survey can be found at the Municipal Building.