Councilman Derry Glenn introduces new donation program for community program

6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn has set up a new donation program to help the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.
The community program is set up to help people fix up parts of their homes that they don’t have the ability to take care of themselves. Neighbors Helping Neighbors has helped repair roofs, replace windows and all other sorts of problems.
Now, Glenn is asking the community to sign up to donate toward their efforts, with a minimum donation starting at ten dollars.
“Let’s give the opportunity to pay that $10 and the opportunity to help your neighbors out, neighbors helping neighbors," says Glenn. "Somebody in your neighborhood needs help. This isn’t just for the 6th ward, this is for the whole city of Lima.”
The donation program is set up so people can also choose to donate on a monthly basis straight from their checking account. For more information on how to sign up, you can call councilman Derry Glenn at (419)905-9572.