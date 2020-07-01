Lima Councilman Derry Glenn is once again asking for Allen County's help to serve the senior citizens.
Glenn is putting on his air conditioner drive for the sixth year in a row. He is asking for donations of air conditioners or monetary donations to help those senior citizens without air conditioning. He's collected 10 units right now and says they can be new or used. Glenn says he will bring them to those who need them and if it's on the weekend he can have someone install it. The pandemic and the increasingly hot temperatures have made things more difficult this year.
"It'd be a win-win for all of us right now," said Glenn. "A lot of people (are) low on cash now because they don't know how the COVID-19 (is) going to go the next couple months. So, they trying to keep money around to buy food with right now. So, we are asking people please, please donate if you can."
If you need to be added to the list to receive a unit or want to donate, you can call Glenn at 419-905-9572. You can also drop off donations at Fresh N Faded (227 S Main Street, Lima, Ohio 45801).