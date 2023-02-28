Councilman Glenn honors three residents with the John Lewis "Good Trouble" award

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima city councilman recognizing people who embody the spirit and activism of the late Congressman John Lewis.
Derry Glenn handed out his annual "Good Trouble" awards. "Good Trouble" was a saying that Lewis used, to talk about raising awareness of social injustice in America. This year there were three recipients of the award, Anita Ester, Antonio Clay, and Quincy Peoples. Glenn says he wants to honor those people who strive to have an impact on their city like Lewis did as a civil rights leader.
"I will always love Congressman Lewis to extend the drive he had with Dr. Martin Luther King, you know walking on the Salem Bridge. These are some of the exciting things he did," says Glenn. "He left that seed to continue on and we will continue to have this every year."
Glenn says that he will be bringing back the dinner with the award presentation next year.