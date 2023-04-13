County commissioners finalize additions to the Allen County Fairgrounds

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Allen County Fair Board met with county commissioners to discuss details of the fairgrounds' upcoming projects
In the weeks following the 2023 Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races, the Allen County Fairgrounds will be constructing a new sheep and goat show arena that will replace of the existing building. The project is being sponsored by Mercy Health, and while plans have not been finalized on what the fairgrounds will be doing with the current show arena, the new building will have plenty of upgrades, including more space that would make it possible to run two shows at the same time if needed.
"We're also looking to put up a new maintenance/storage/multi-purpose building for our maintenance guys to utilize for a lot of their equipment and storage needs throughout the year. And, then the last project we'll be talking about today is the waterline project. The infrastructure of our water line is deteriorating pretty quickly so we're looking to try to replace that waterline main," explained Troy Elwer, promotions and operations manager of the Allen County Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds' upcoming projects are expected to be completed prior to the 2024 Allen County Fair.