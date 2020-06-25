County Commissioners say small impacts felt to Van Wert County from COVID-19

Although they have seen some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Wert County commissioners aren't stressing too much.
The commissioners continue to go over their budget to straighten things out. The pandemic has forced a 5 percent cut to all county departments. One of the commissioners says while the restaurants are still struggling, the sales tax has been pretty solid and car sales never dipped too much in the county. Major construction projects are on hold. The county had a line item for those future projects, but that money has been moved around.
"We've been pretty diligent the last several years," Todd Wolfrum said, Van Wert County Commissioner. "The ones that needed done, getting things done, so. I think we can take a year of just the general maintenance stuff we'll be able to do, but other than that there won't be any big projects."
Wolfrum added, the focus is now on how this will affect next year's budget.