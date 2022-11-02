Friday, October 28, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
Friday, October 28, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
PROBATION VIOLATION
Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Evan Baer, 35, Middle Point, changed his plea to Guilty to Possession of Cocaine, F5. He then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Robert Stegaman, 48, Van Wert, changed plea to guilty of Domestic Violence, F4; Court ordered PSI and set sentencing for 12/21/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
Lowery Irby, 35, Van Wert, changed plea to guilty of Domestic Violence, M1; sentencing set for 12/21/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
Charles McCrary, 52, Lima, changed plea to guilty of Failure to Comply With an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, F3; Court ordered PSI and set sentencing for 12/21/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
Michael Missler, 33, Toledo, changed plea to guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5; Court ordered PSI and set sentencing for 12/21/22 @ 9:00 a.m.; bond was modified to an OR bond with electronic house arrest.
Lisa Hundley, 42, Middle Point, changed plea to guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3; she then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
