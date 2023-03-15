Thursday, March 9, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Justin Murphy, 35, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Failure to Provide a
Notice of Change of Address, F3 – Court ordered pre-sentence investigation; pre-trial set for 3/29/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Kenneth Potter, 44, Coverdale, changed his plea to guilty of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of them, OVI, UM – He was then sentenced to 15 days jail with credit for 3 days already served, 55 days of electronic house arrest, 1 year Community Control, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and court costs.
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer, 19, Convoy, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, F5 – sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Supervision, 9 days jail, 90 days electronic house arrest, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, register as tier 1 sex offender; ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 53, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 120 days jail with credit for 23 days, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
COMPETENCY HEARING
Corbin Cornelius, 22, Van Wert, 2 Counts of Assault, F4 - was found to be incompetent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic Services in Toledo. The Court ordered him transferred to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital until he is restored to competency or further order of the Court.
TIME WAIVER
Samantha Lacy, 30, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare her case. Pre-trial set for 4/5/23 @ 8:30 a.m.