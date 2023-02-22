Wednesday, February 22, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Eric Seekings, 40, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Menacing by Stalking, F4 – Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 5/17/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
Michael Missler, 33, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of Vandalism, F5; he was then sentenced to 149 days jail to be served concurrently with his current sentence.
Ian Pimentel, 35, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Endangering Children, F3 – Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 4/12/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
SENTENCING
Chad Young, 34, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4, sentenced to up to 6 months at the WORTH Center; 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Probation, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
COMPETENCY HEARING
William Dix, 36, Van Wert, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnosic in Toledo; Pre-trial set for 3/15/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
BOND VIOLATION
Brendan Bergman, admitted violating his bond by being convicted of DUI in another County; Court sets new bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 3/8/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
ARRAIGNMENT
Samantha Lacy, 30, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F2, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F2 and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 – Court sets bond at $25,000 pre-trial set for 3/15/23 @ 8:30 a.m.