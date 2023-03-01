Wednesday, February 22, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
TIME WAIVER
Kenneth Potter, 44, Cloverdale, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 3/14/23 @ 11:00 a.m.
Friday, February 24, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Johnathon M. Miller, 19, Van Wert, Improper Handling of Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, F4 – sentenced to 12 months prison; Aggravated Burglary, F1 and Felonious Assault, F2 – sentenced to 11 to 16½ years prison with credit for 240 days already served; Firearm Specification – sentenced to 3 years prison and served consecutively to other sentences; and Theft, F5 – sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 240 days already served and to be served concurrently to other charges.
BOND VIOLATION
Bradley Colley, 54, Convoy, Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4 - admitted violating his bond by failure to report to Probation – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 3/17/23 @ 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Kerry Bass, 37, Medina, plead not guilty to Aggravated Robbery, F1, and Robbery, F2; Court set bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 3/22/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
PROBATION/INTERVENTION IN LIEU VIOLATION
Christopher Runyon, 47, Van Wert, - Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Governmental Facility - admitted violating his Probation by being discharged from the WORTH Center without completing program; Court sets bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety; sentencing set for 3/22/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Wayne Kimmel, 37, Pleasant Lake, IN, - Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 - previously admitted violating his Intervention In Lieu violation, F3; Court placed him on a new one year term of Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Amy Hart, 35, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of Complicity in the Commission of an Offense, F5. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Daniel Craig, 41, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Domestic Violence, F4 – Court orders a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 4/12/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
Taylor Shannon, 32, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F3, Trafficking in LSD, F4 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 – Court ordered pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 4/11/23 @ 2:30 p.m.