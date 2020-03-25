Update: Within the last hour, Allen County Public Health released a statement that says while the patient treated is not from Allen County, it's evidence of the fact that cases of COVID-19 will be on the rise in the coming days.
Your News Now at 10: Officials at Mercy Health-St. Rita's confirm a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, has been treated there.
A release from the hospital says, "Mercy Health-St. Rita's has cared for a patient who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19."
The hospital said it follows safety protocols each and every time they care for a patient. With guidance provided by the centers for disease control and prevention, as well as the Ohio Department of Health to minimize exposure to other patients and associates. The hospital says "We have followed all CDC cleaning protocols and St. Rita's remains a safe place to work and seek care."
