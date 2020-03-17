COVID-19 protocols announced as Call Center is opened in Lima-Allen County

A call center has now been set up for residents who feel they may have coronavirus symptoms.
Public and private health providers announcing this morning that a call center has been set up to alleviate the stress on medical services in the area. Currently, there have been no confirmed cases in Allen County. If you believe you may have COVID-19 you are to call 419-226-9000 before visiting a healthcare provider. You will be asked a series of questions to evaluate if you need to have an in-person follow up for further evaluation. Both Lima Memorial and Mercy Health-St. Rita’s have set up Designated Community Evaluation Centers to help rule out the COVID-19 illness by testing for strep and influenza.
Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Matt Owens explains, “Should they test negative for those other things and if they would have significant symptoms, they will likely be evaluated for returning home and potentially quarantined. That’s if they are having mild disease, if they’re having more significant disease or symptoms they may be directed toward more acute resources.”
Chief Medical Officer at Lima Memorial Health System Dennis Morris adds, “What we are trying to do is keep people out of the emergency department. Keep people out from the walk-in centers and trying to more centralize this so that we can better tabs on things. We can direct the flow and that we can manage it better in case we do start to see a surge.”
Again, if you feel you have symptoms of the coronavirus, you are to first call 419-226-9000 to get a recommendation of how to proceed with care. COVID-19 testing is limited to hospitalized patients meeting testing criteria. This is due to the limited availability of the tests. Allen County Public Health does not conduct COVID-19 testing.