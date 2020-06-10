COVID-19 affects Lima budget, Lima Police Department

For over 3 months, the world has been adjusting to the ongoing obstacle that is COVID-19.
Lima Mayor David Berger says that the full extent of how the pandemic will affect the city budget is yet to be seen, as the filing deadline has been pushed back to the middle of July. He added that the city will likely see around a 10% decrease in revenue, and will have to make cuts to balance the budget.
There has been a hiring freeze for the city, and the ripple effect of COVID-19 may reach even farther than that.
"This downturn really is affecting all operations in the city, and we will be attempting to maintain priority services but we do expect that there will be some cuts that will generally affect the city operations," Berger said.
The Lima Police Department has also been affected by the pandemic. Much like the city, the police department is currently under a hiring freeze, and that has led the LPD to prioritize a few things.
Chief Kevin Martin says that includes moving Community Oriented Police officers back onto shifts to help fill a few of those available spots.
But that doesn't mean an end to the COP Program: "We're looking at more creative ways how we can still engage the community in a positive way; we don’t want to go back to where we were before we were using community policing in the city," said Chief Martin. "We’re looking at more creative ways on how to do that, but we do still have a sergeant that is assigned to oversee community policing initiatives, as well as we're going to continue working with school resource officers."
Chief Martin hopes to move the COP Officers back into that role as soon as possible.