COVID-19 forces local churches to adapt for Easter Services

During this COVID-19 pandemic, churches have had to close their doors to help prevent the spread of the virus. And since Easter is one of the holiest of days for Christians, local churches are finding ways to bring their congregations together spiritually, while still being physically apart.
Honks of "Amen" are not normal for the congregation of the Forest Park United Methodist Church, but this wasn't a normal Easter. As they celebrated a sunrise service in the Bath High School parking lot. The environment may have been different for Reverend Teresa Wenrick, who preached from the back of a pickup truck. But the message was the same, and just as important to tell on this Easter Sunday.
“Even though we are in our own little vehicles, we are still together as the body of Christ,” says Rev. Teresa Wenrick. “Celebrating this beautiful event that Jesus has risen from the dead. It is what Christianity is all about.”
For the past three weeks, members of St. John's Parish had to watch at home as Father David Ross conducted mass in the historic Lima church. While there were only a handful of people present in the church during the service and everybody else watching from home, the pews told a different story, as pictures of the students and parishioners were there to celebrate this Easter Sunday.
“Of course, Easter is a tradition for all of us Christians, an unbelievable tradition,” says Fr. David Ross. “To have people not be able to be in the presence of God at the church today, it’s a mixed feeling that I have. I wish that they could be here, but I am glad they are safe at home.”
While there is a lot of uncertainly in the world, religious leaders want to remind people that Easter is time to renew their faith and to have hope that everything will be alright.
“Let us celebrate what God has done for us and the gift that he has given us in Jesus Christ,” adds Wenrick. “And our sins are all taken away.”
“This is a feast of hope, this virus is not going to conquer us, we are going to conquer this virus, As we have, not only as Christians as Americans, we have conquered all kinds of evil things so to speak. This virus is not going to conquer us, but we need to be patient, I think as we continue to prod down the road to try and overcome this coronavirus”