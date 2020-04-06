The Ohio Department of Health had announced Putnam county has their first case, but the Putnam County Health Department says the person resides in another county, and they will let the public know when they get their first case.
Most of the other counties show increased cases and hospitalizations.
The Ohio Department of Health says as of this morning there have been 142 deaths and 4,450 confirmed cases, 27% of that number have been hospitalized.
Numbers from the Ohio Department of Health as of 2 pm, April 6th
Confirmed Ohio Cases – 4:450
Ohio Deaths – 142
Confirmed Cases Hospitalized – 1, 214
Hospitalized Cases in the ICU – 371
Numbers from the County Health Departments as of 4 pm, April 6th
Allen County – 19 confirmed cases / 14 hospitalized
Auglaize County – 8 confirmed cases / 3 hospitalized
Putnam County – No confirmed cases
Van Wert County – 2 confirmed cases / 1 hospitalized
Mercer County – 8 confirmed cases / 2 hospitalized / 1 death
Hancock County – 14 confirmed cases / 6 hospitalized
Hardin County – 2 confirmed cases / 1 hospitalized
Logan County – 5 confirmed cases / 1 hospitalized
Shelby County – 17 confirmed cases / 6 hospitalized
Paulding – 1 confirmed case
Health departments want to remind people to wash your hands for 20 seconds and continue to social distance to prevent the spread of the virus.