COVID-19 numbers for April 6, 2020

The Ohio Department of Health had announced Putnam county has their first case, but the Putnam County Health Department says the person resides in another county, and they will let the public know when they get their first case.    

Most of the other counties show increased cases and hospitalizations. 

The Ohio Department of Health says as of this morning there have been 142 deaths and 4,450 confirmed cases, 27% of that number have been hospitalized. 

Numbers from the Ohio Department of Health as of 2 pm, April 6th 

Confirmed Ohio Cases – 4:450

Ohio Deaths – 142

Confirmed Cases Hospitalized – 1, 214

Hospitalized Cases in the ICU – 371 

Numbers from the County Health Departments as of 4 pm, April 6th 

Allen County – 19 confirmed cases / 14 hospitalized

Auglaize County – 8 confirmed cases / 3 hospitalized

Putnam County – No confirmed cases

Van Wert County – 2 confirmed cases / 1 hospitalized

Mercer County – 8 confirmed cases / 2 hospitalized / 1 death

Hancock County – 14 confirmed cases / 6 hospitalized

Hardin County – 2 confirmed cases / 1 hospitalized

Logan County – 5 confirmed cases / 1 hospitalized

Shelby County – 17 confirmed cases / 6 hospitalized

Paulding – 1 confirmed case 

Health departments want to remind people to wash your hands for 20 seconds and continue to social distance to prevent the spread of the virus.       

 

