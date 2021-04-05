Here are the state and local COVID-19 numbers for April 4th and 5th.
Hancock County has 43 new cases, and Allen County is reporting 18 more cases. Putnam County has increased 15 cases and Auglaize County has six more. Logan County is up five cases, Mercer and Shelby counties have 3 new cases each. Paulding County has 2 new cases and Hardin and Van Wert Counties have 1 more case each.
As for statewide numbers for Sunday and Monday, there are 2,918 new cases. 139 people were hospitalized, and 12 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there have been 973,148 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.