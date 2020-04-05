COVID-19 numbers for April 5th

State officials did not have a press conference on Sunday, but the Ohio Department of Health did release the latest state numbers from the COVID-19 outbreak. Ohio has currently 119 deaths from the virus and 4,043 confirmed cases, of that number 1,104 are hospitalized and 346 in the ICU. Allen, Mercer, Logan and Shelby Counties are reporting increases and Paulding county is reporting their first confirmed case.
April 5th Numbers from Ohio Department of Health as of 2 pm
Ohio confirmed cases – 4,043
Ohio Hospitalized – 1,104/ in the ICU 346
Ohio COVID-19 deaths – 119
Local numbers from county health departments as of 5:30 pm April 5th
Allen County – 18 confirmed cases / 14 hospitalized
Auglaize County – 6 confirmed cases / 3 hospitalized
Putnam County – No confirmed cases
Van Wert County – 2 confirmed cases / 1 hospitalized
Mercer County – 7 confirmed cases / 2 hospitalized / 1 death
Hancock County – 14 confirmed cases / 6 hospitalized
Hardin County – 1 confirmed case / 1 hospitalized
Logan County – 5 confirmed cases / 1 hospitalized
Shelby County – 13 confirmed cases / 4 hospitalized
Paulding County – 1 confirmed case
Mercer county continues to be the only local county with a reported death. The local health departments are working with the effected individuals to determine who has had personal contact with them for potential exposure to the disease. They also want to remind people to continue social distancing and complying with the stay at home order to help slow the spread of the disease.