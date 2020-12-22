COVID-19 numbers for December 22nd

Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers, Hancock has 5 new deaths today, Putnam added two more deaths and Auglaize county, Mercer county, Van Wert 1 death each.
Allen County 91 new cases, Hancock County 47 new cases, Shelby County 45 new cases, Auglaize County 40 new cases, Mercer County 24 new cases, Van Wert County 22 new cases, Hardin County 16 new cases, Putnam County 10 new cases, Paulding County 3 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there are 130 new deaths today, which is the third-highest daily total, and 7,678 new cases. 546 people were hospitalized, and 47 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 467,570 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.