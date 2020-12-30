COVID-19 numbers for December 30th. Auglaize and Hancock Counties have 4 new deaths each and Mercer county has 2 more deaths. Allen County is reporting 90 new cases, Hancock County went up 59 cases, Shelby County added 48 cases, and Auglaize County has 44 new cases.
Logan County increased 39 cases, Hardin County has 33 new cases, Mercer County added 30 cases, Putnam County has 26 new cases, Van Wert County went up 15 cases and Paulding County has 10 more cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 133 new deaths and 8,178 new cases. 366 people were admitted to the hospital and 36 patients were placed in the ICU. As of December 30th, The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that 546,305 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.