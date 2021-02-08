Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 8, 2021.
Logan County has 2 new deaths and Allen County has 1. Logan County is up 9 new cases, and Hancock County increases by 7 cases.
Allen and Van Wert Counties have 6 new cases each. Putnam and Shelby Counties add 5 cases each. Mercer and Paulding Counties each increase by 4 cases, Auglaize County by three, and Hardin County by 2.
As for statewide numbers, there were 36 new deaths and 1,926 cases today. 134 people were hospitalized and 11 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 828,455 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19.