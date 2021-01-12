Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 12, 2021.
Allen and Hancock Counties have 3 new deaths each and Paulding County has 1 new death. Allen County added 48 new cases, Hancock County has 46 new cases, and Logan County adds 45 new cases. Shelby County went up 37 cases, Mercer County increased 25 cases, Putnam County has 24 new cases, Auglaize and Hardin Counties has 21 new cases each, Paulding County increased 18 cases and Van Wert County has 6 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 100 new deaths and 7,981 new cases. 486 people have been hospitalized and 49 patients have been placed in the ICU. As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting 648,724 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.