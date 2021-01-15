Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 15, 2021.
Putnam and Hancock Counties have two new deaths each. Allen County has 68 new cases, Hancock County increased by 36 cases, and Logan County is up by 34 cases. Putnam County adds 26 cases, Shelby County went up 23 cases, and Auglaize County has 22 new cases. Mercer and Van Wert counties are up by 15 cases each. Hardin adds 11 cases and Paulding County has 8 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 67 new deaths today and 7,149 new cases. 316 people were admitted to the hospital and 39 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 669,448 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.