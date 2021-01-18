Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 18, 2021.
There were no new local deaths. Allen County has 68 new cases, Hancock County increases by 26 cases, and Auglaize County by 24 cases.
Mercer County has 16 new cases, Van Wert County is up 14 cases, and both Paulding and Hardin counties increase by 9 cases. Shelby County has 8 new cases, Putnam County adds 7 new cases, and Logan County is up by 5 cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 81 new deaths and 4,312 new cases. 162 people were sent to the hospital and 16 patients were admitted into the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 684,072 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19.