Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 19, 2021.
There were no new local deaths. Allen County has 60 new cases and Logan County increases by 33 cases. Putnam, Shelby, and Hancock Counties add 25 cases each.
Mercer County is up 15 new cases, Hardin County increases by 14 cases, and Paulding County by 12 cases. Auglaize County adds 11 new cases while Van Wert County adds 7.
As for statewide numbers, there were 85 new deaths and 4,989 new cases. 254 people were sent to the hospital and 20 patients were admitted into the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 694,905 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19.