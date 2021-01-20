Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 20, 2021.
Putnam and Logan Counties add 2 new deaths each. Allen County has 56 new cases and Logan County increases by 42 cases. Shelby County is up by 31 cases, and Mercer County by 30.
Hancock County adds 29 new cases, Hardin County increases by 23 cases, and Auglaize and Putnam Counties are up 21 cases each. Van Wert County adds 13 cases while Paulding County adds 6.
As for statewide numbers, there were 73 new deaths and 6,378 new cases. 404 people were sent to the hospital and 39 patients were admitted into the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 704,045 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19.