Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 21, 2021.
Auglaize county has 3 new deaths. Mercer, Logan, and Van Wert Counties add 1 death each. Allen County is up 79 new cases, Logan County increases by 34 cases, and Shelby County by 28 cases. Putnam County is up 27 cases, and Mercer and Hancock Counties have 17 new cases each. Paulding County increases by 15 cases, Hardin County by 14 cases, Auglaize County by 13, and Van Wert County by 5.
As for statewide numbers, there were 109 new deaths and over 7,271 new cases. 306 people were sent to the hospital and 35 patients were admitted into the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 712,864 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19