Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 22, 2021.
Auglaize County has 2 new deaths. Putnam and Shelby Counties add 1 death each.
Allen County is up 52 new cases, and Auglaize and Hancock Counties increase by 15 cases each. Logan County is up 14 cases, Hardin County has 12 new cases, and Shelby County has 11.
Putnam County increases by 9 cases. Van Wert County adds 6 new cases, Mercer County adds 4, and Paulding County adds 2.
As for statewide numbers, there were 81 new deaths and over 4,278 new cases today. 204 people were sent to the hospital and 20 patients were admitted into the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 720,141 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19.