Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 25, 2021.
Hancock County has 2 more deaths and Allen County is reporting 1 more death and 43 new cases. Logan County has gone up 30 cases, and Putnam County has 18 more cases. Hardin County went up 15 cases, Auglaize County increased 11 cases, Hancock County increased 9 cases, Van Wert County has 8 more cases, and Mercer, Shelby, and Paulding Counties have 6 new cases each.
As for statewide numbers, there were 57 new deaths reported today and 4,334 new cases. 198 people were admitted to the hospital and 39 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. As of this afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health says there have been 736,651 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.