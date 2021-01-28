Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 28, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 3 new deaths, Logan County has 2 new deaths and Mercer and Hancock counties have one new death each. Allen County added 47 new cases, and Logan County has 31 more cases. Hancock County went up 21 cases, Auglaize County has 19 new cases, Putnam County added 17 cases, Hardin County went up 15 cases, Paulding County has 11 new cases, Van Wert County increased 10 new cases and Mercer and Shelby Counties have 8 new cases each.
As for statewide numbers, there are 75 new deaths and 5,432 new cases. 256 people were admitted to the hospital and 23 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 764,480 people recovered from the coronavirus.