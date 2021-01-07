Here are local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 7, 2021.
Logan County has 4 more deaths on Thursday, Hancock County added 3 deaths, Van Wert County has 2 more deaths and Mercer County has 1 more death. As for cases, Allen County went up 138 cases, Logan county increased 66 cases and Shelby County has 53 new cases. Auglaize County has 50 new cases, Putnam County added 44 cases, Mercer County has 37 new cases, Hancock County increased 33 cases, Van Wert County increased 23 cases, Hardin County went up 20 cases and Paulding County has 18 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 94 new deaths and 10,251new cases. There were 365 people admitted to the hospital and 34 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. As of Thursday, there have been over 613,418 people who are presumed recovered in Ohio.