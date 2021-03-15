Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 15, 2021.
Once again, the Ohio Department of Health was not able to release any mortality data today.
Hancock County adds 11 new cases, Putnam County increases by 6 cases, and Hardin County by 4. Allen, Logan, and Paulding Counties are up 2 new cases each. Mercer, Shelby, and Van Wert Counties increase by 1 case each. Auglaize County has no new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there are 1,149 new cases. 91 people were admitted to the hospital and 9 patients were sent to the ICU. 940,600 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19 in Ohio.