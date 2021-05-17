Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 17, 2021.
Allen County has 8 new cases, Hancock County is up by 5 cases, and Paulding County by 3 cases.
Putnam, Mercer, and Van Wert Counties increase by 2 cases each. Auglaize, Hardin, and Logan Counties add 1 case each, and Shelby County has no new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were were 729 new cases today. 72 people were taken to the hospital, and 7 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 1,046,730 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19.