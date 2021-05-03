Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 3, 2021.
Allen County has 13 new cases. Mercer and Hancock Counties add 5 cases each, and Shelby County is up 3 cases. Hardin County increases by 2 cases, and Auglaize, Logan and Paulding Counties increase by 1 case each. Putnam and Van Wert Counties have no new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there are 995 new cases today. 89 people were taken to the hospital and 17 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 1,024,164 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19.