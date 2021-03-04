COVID-19 one year later: DeWine’s plans to lift health orders

Governor Mike DeWine giving a short press conference Thursday evening, saying the end of the battle with COVID-19 is near.
In his press conference, Governor DeWine laid out exactly what it would take to lift all health orders, even the mandatory mask mandate. He says that if the number of COVID-19 cases are down to 50 per 100,000 people in the state for two weeks, it would be enough to lift health orders. He says the numbers are already starting to dramatically decrease and gives thanks to the nearly two million Ohioans who received the vaccine.
"In three months, we've gone down 550 cases per 100,000 people," said Governor Mike DeWine. "Over the last month alone, we've gone down 265 cases per 100,000. Ohio is on the right path to get us to 50."
DeWine says that we cannot give up, even as we approach what might be the end of the battle. He encourages people to continue to do their part in wearing masks and getting the vaccine as it becomes more available.