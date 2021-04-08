COVID-19 relief funds given to airports around the state

More than $30 million in economic relief from COVID-19 will be given to airports in the state.
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded airports the relief money through the Airport Coronavirus Relief Program. Senator Rob Portman played a key role in negotiating the bipartisan relief package, and says the aviation industry’s recovery is critical to the nation’s economy.
Most area airports got $13,000 in aid, except for Findlay and the Neil Armstrong airports receiving $23,000. Funding for the program came from the December 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.