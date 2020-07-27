COVID-19 scam concerns

If understanding COVID-19 isn’t hard enough, now there are social media rumors and calls suggesting a scam about testing information.
Allen County Public Health officials have been made aware of concerns over this information and have not been able to speak with anyone making the accusations that they have received calls stating they have test results when they hadn’t been tested. Health officials would like to speak with anyone that has received on the “so-called” scam calls.
Tami Gough is the public information officer at Allen County Public Health, and she explains, “We have asked, please let us know who these individuals are so we can perhaps get to the bottom of it. Or, at the very least, just demonstrate that yes indeed they are scams or rumors that have gotten out of control. And we have yet to have any individual contact us with concrete details of it happening to them."
You can call Allen County Public Health at 419-228-4457 with concerns.