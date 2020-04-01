April 1 is Census Day and by now everyone should have received info at their respective homes to fill out the form.
Census Day means people should complete the survey according to where they live today. A state official said Ohio has a response rate so far of 36 percent. While we follow the governor's stay-at-home orders for COVID-19, it's a perfect time to fill your census out by phone, mail or online. The state official said the pandemic shows us the importance of public safety and health. And relief will come based on our population count. She said the survey isn't meant to be invasive, it only collects basic info.
"And filling out your census form, is really one way you can make a big difference for Ohio and for our community," Lydia Mihalik said, Ohio director of the developmental services agency. "Again it takes less than 10 minutes. It's so easy, but it's so important not only for our families but for our future as Ohioans. So, be counted Ohio."
Census takers will have until Aug. 14 to collect responses from everyone they can.